Assam’s CRPF Constable Dies in Jharkhand Maoist IED Blasts

Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable from Nagaon, Assam, Mahendra Laskar, has succumbed to injuries sustained during twin improvised explosive device (IED) blasts triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The explosions occurred on Friday evening in the Babudih area under Jaraikela Police Station limits, located within the dense Saranda forest, one of Jharkhand’s most Maoist-affected zones. The twin blasts left Laskar, along with a CRPF inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, critically injured.

“Head Constable Mahendra Laskar died during the course of treatment at a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha,” the Jharkhand Police Headquarters said in a statement. The two other injured CRPF personnel are currently under treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosives were planted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), who are currently observing their annual ‘Resistance Week’ across Jharkhand. The outfit has also announced a statewide bandh on October 15, prompting security agencies to heighten vigilance in vulnerable areas.

Authorities believe the blasts were aimed at targeting security personnel involved in ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region.

Following the incident, security has been tightened across Jharkhand. According to Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj, twelve battalions of the CRPF, along with twenty units of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), have been deployed to intensify counter-insurgency measures and ensure the safety of personnel in affected areas.

The incident highlights the persistent Maoist threat in Jharkhand’s forested belts despite ongoing combing operations and increased deployment by central and state security forces.