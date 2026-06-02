Beat the Heat: Expert Tips to Stay Cool, Fit and Stress-Free This Scorching Summer

NEW DELHI: As temperatures continue to soar across the country, health experts are advising people to take extra precautions to stay safe and healthy during the summer months. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration, fatigue, skin problems, and even mental stress if proper care is not taken.

Nutrition experts recommend making simple changes to daily diets. Heavy, oily, and spicy foods can be difficult to digest during hot weather, as the body focuses more on regulating temperature than processing food. Light meals such as dal-rice, vegetable khichdi, and curd rice are easier on the digestive system. Hydrating fruits and vegetables, including cucumber, watermelon, and muskmelon, help maintain energy levels while keeping the body cool. Experts also caution against consuming food left out for long periods, as high temperatures accelerate bacterial growth and increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Hydration remains one of the most important aspects of summer health. Doctors advise drinking plenty of water and replenishing lost electrolytes through coconut water, lemon water with a pinch of salt, fresh fruit juices, and seasonal fruits. Proper hydration not only supports overall health but also improves skin condition.

Dermatologists emphasize the importance of sun protection. Daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is recommended, even for those spending most of their time indoors. Reapplication is necessary when outdoors, especially during peak sunlight hours. Lightweight skincare products and gentle cleansers are preferred during summer, as heavy creams may clog pores and trigger acne.

Fitness experts suggest adjusting exercise routines to avoid the hottest parts of the day. Outdoor workouts are best scheduled for early mornings or late evenings, while indoor activities such as gym sessions, yoga, and group fitness classes are safer during daytime hours. Since excessive sweating causes loss of sodium, potassium, and magnesium, electrolyte replacement is essential for maintaining performance and recovery.

Mental health professionals also warn that extreme heat can affect emotional well-being. Research has linked prolonged heat exposure to increased irritability, anxiety, stress, and difficulty concentrating. Poor sleep caused by warm nights may further worsen mood and emotional regulation. Experts recommend staying in cool environments, limiting direct sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., taking cool showers, wearing breathable cotton clothing, and maintaining social connections to reduce psychological stress.

Hair and scalp health can also suffer during summer. Excessive sweating may lead to oiliness, dandruff, irritation, and buildup on the scalp. Combined with sun exposure, these factors can weaken hair and affect growth. Maintaining scalp hygiene and protecting hair from prolonged sunlight can help minimize damage.

Gynecologists note that women may be more vulnerable to vaginal infections during hot weather due to sweat, moisture, dehydration, and tight clothing. To reduce risks, experts recommend wearing loose-fitting cotton garments, changing out of sweaty clothes promptly, staying hydrated, and maintaining good hygiene. Light exercises such as walking and yoga can also help support hormonal balance.

Wellness coaches advocate gentle physical activities during summer, including restorative yoga, walking, Pilates, and cooling breathing exercises. Regular hydration with electrolyte-rich drinks and mindful movement can help maintain energy without overheating.

Experts agree that managing energy wisely is key during extreme heat. Rather than pushing through fatigue, people should prioritize hydration, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and recovery. By making small adjustments to daily habits, individuals can stay healthy, active, and comfortable throughout the summer season. (Agencies)

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