Bijni Celebrates Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary with Grand Tribute

Bijni: The town of Bijni, which holds a special place in the life of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, celebrated his 53rd birth anniversary on Tuesday with a series of heartfelt and vibrant events. People from all walks of life came together to honour the memory and legacy of the much-loved artist, who spent several years of his childhood in Bijni and received his earliest music lessons here.
The programmes were organised by the Bijni Zubeen Garg Memorial Building Committee. As the main highlight of the day, Bijni MLA Ajoy Kumar Ray laid the foundation stone for a full-fledged statue of Zubeen Garg.
The ceremony began with a lamp-lighting performed by Malati Ray, wife of the late Ramanimohan Ray, Zubeen’s first music teacher and one of the strongest influences in his early musical journey.
To honour the artist’s love for nature, Nahor saplings, one of Zubeen’s favourite trees, were planted around the venue. The celebration grew even more vibrant when nearly three thousand performers, including girl students from schools across Bijni and members of local women’s groups, gathered at the Bijni Girls’ High School playground to present a mass performance of the popular song “Mayabini”.
Several dignitaries, including Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora, Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg, BTC Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary, and Thuribari Councillor Kholilur Rahman, attended the programme and paid their respects.
Zubeen Garg shared a deep emotional bond with Bijni, as his father Mohini Mohan Borthakur served there as Revenue Circle Officer. From 1983 onwards, Zubeen studied from Class VI to Class IX at Bijni Bandhaba Higher Secondary School and trained under music teacher Ramanimohan Roy at the Bijni Music School. Even after rising to fame, he often visited Bijni to meet relatives and childhood friends.
Today, the people of Bijni gathered in huge numbers to pay their respects to the celebrated artist and keep his legacy alive.