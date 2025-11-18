Bijni Celebrates Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary with Grand Tribute

Bijni: The town of Bijni, which holds a special place in the life of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, celebrated his 53rd birth anniversary on Tuesday with a series of heartfelt and vibrant events. People from all walks of life came together to honour the memory and legacy of the much-loved artist, who spent several years of his childhood in Bijni and received his earliest music lessons here.

The programmes were organised by the Bijni Zubeen Garg Memorial Building Committee. As the main highlight of the day, Bijni MLA Ajoy Kumar Ray laid the foundation stone for a full-fledged statue of Zubeen Garg.

The ceremony began with a lamp-lighting performed by Malati Ray, wife of the late Ramanimohan Ray, Zubeen’s first music teacher and one of the strongest influences in his early musical journey.