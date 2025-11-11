Bijni Hosts ‘Run for Unity’ to Mark 150th Anniversary of Sardar Patel

Chirang: To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chirang District Administration organised a special ‘Unity March’ in Bijni. The event aimed to honour the Iron Man of India and to spread his message of unity and nation-building.

The march began from the Bijni District Sports Association ground and passed through the main areas of the town. Hundreds of participants, including school and college students, teachers, government officials, and members of the public, took part with great enthusiasm.

The event was formally flagged off by Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora. In his brief address, Bora spoke about the life and contribution of Sardar Patel, who played a key role in uniting the princely states after India’s independence. He urged everyone to follow Patel’s ideals of unity, discipline, and commitment towards the nation.