Bijni Hosts ‘Run for Unity’ to Mark 150th Anniversary of Sardar Patel

Chirang: To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chirang District Administration organised a special ‘Unity March’ in Bijni. The event aimed to honour the Iron Man of India and to spread his message of unity and nation-building.
The march began from the Bijni District Sports Association ground and passed through the main areas of the town. Hundreds of participants, including school and college students, teachers, government officials, and members of the public, took part with great enthusiasm.
The event was formally flagged off by Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora. In his brief address, Bora spoke about the life and contribution of Sardar Patel, who played a key role in uniting the princely states after India’s independence. He urged everyone to follow Patel’s ideals of unity, discipline, and commitment towards the nation.
Also present on the occasion were Dhananjay Basumatary, Councillor of the 18th Manas Serfang Constituency, and Bijni Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Arijit Mahajan, along with several teachers and locals.
Students from different schools took part in the rally, holding banners and placards highlighting messages of peace, integrity, and brotherhood. The atmosphere in the town was filled with patriotic songs and slogans celebrating the spirit of oneness.
Speaking to the media, officials said that such programmes not only pay tribute to the national leaders but also help to inspire the younger generation to work towards a stronger and united India.