BTC Election 2025: Poll fever grips BTR; 382 nomination papers found valid

Guwahati: Following the scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates to the BTC Election 2025, poll fever has now gripped the whole of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). This election is considered to be crucial for all political parties, as this is the last major election in the state before the Assam Assembly Election 2026.

A total of 384 nominations were submitted by candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls in five districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri. Scrutiny of nominations was completed on September 4, and 382 nominations were found to be valid, with two nomination papers rejected by the election authorities concerned.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 6, and the final list of contesting candidates will be published in the afternoon of the same day.

Significantly, the election to the 40 constituencies of the BTR will be conducted through ballot paper on September 22, and the counting of ballots will be done on September 26, from 8 AM onwards.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of valid nomination papers is 64 in Baksa, 63 in Chirang, 131 in Kokrajhar, 50 in Tamulpur and 74 in Udalguri district.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro, has filed nomination papers from two constituencies of Dotma in the Kokrajhar district and Goibari in the Tamulpur district under the banner of UPPL. On the other hand, former CEM of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, has also filed nomination papers from the two constituencies of Debargaon in the Kokrajhar district and Chirang Duars in the Chirang district under the banner of the BPF.

Deputy CEM of BTC, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary of UPPL, has filed nomination papers from Bhairabkunda in the Udalguri district. Basumatary is currently also a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Incidentally, former Assam minister and BPF leader Rihan Daimary also filed his nomination papers from Bhairabkunda.

Another key leader of BTR, Kampa Borgoyari, has also filed his nomination papers from Chirang Duars. Borgoyari was also a former deputy CEM of BTC during the tenure of the BPF. A few months ago, he deserted the BPF and joined the UPPL.

Former minister Rekha Rani Das Boro filed her nomination papers from Baganpara in the Baksa district under the BJP banner.

Meanwhile, former minister Chandan Brahma filed his nomination papers under the banner of UPPL from Kajalgaon in the Chirang district.

