Central Team Assesses Flood Damage in Sivasagar as Waters Recede

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Floodwaters are gradually receding in Upper Assam, but there is no respite in sight for the people. As the water dries up, other problems, especially those related to hygiene, are now emerging as muck still fills the houses and foul smells permeate the atmosphere, with dead livestock lying here and there. In some areas, people still have water inside their homes, and their belongings are gone.

A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) is touring flood-hit areas, and today they are on a visit to take stock of the situation in Sivasagar district, one of the worst affected.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have not receded fully in Baksu, Bokolgaon, in the Demow area of Sivasagar district, and people still have water inside their homes. A lady affected by the floods in the area said, "It's been eight days now, and there's still water inside our house. Even if the water dries up, we won't be able to venture inside, as everything is damaged and mud is up to a certain level. We're now living with relatives and don't know when we'll be able to return home. We've experienced floods before but not of this intensity. We kept some broiler chickens, but they were all washed away."

Another area in Sivasagar district, known as Kashibari, is still inundated by floodwaters. A female resident of the village said, "Today is the fifth day when the floods suddenly came, and water is still in our village. There is a bridge in our village on a higher level, and people and livestock are sheltering together near it. We have scarce drinking water as the tube wells are underwater."

In another heart-wrenching situation, approximately 150 families are struggling as the floodwaters have receded, yet their homes and yards remain partially buried in silt. A person of the village said, "Floodwaters from the nearby Naga Pahar destroyed all the houses, except a few pucca ones."

The five-member IMCT, comprising M. Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary (DM-II), Ministry of Home Affairs; Mahesh Kumar, Joint Director-FCD, Ministry of Expenditure; Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Prabhat Kumar, Dy. Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport; SVSP Sharma, Scientist-SF, NRSC; and Shri Dheeraj, Regional Officer, MoRTH, yesterday visited Charaideo district, and today the team is assessing the situation in Sivasagar district. The team had a discussion with the Sivasagar district administration and ministers Bimal Borah and Keshab Mahanta.

Talking to the media, the Sivasagar-in-charge minister Bimal Borah said, "More than 4 lakh people in 385 villages in the district have been affected by the floods. Until today, 31 persons in the district have died, and 3 are still missing. SDRF, NDRF, the local administration and local people rescued 20,520 people in the district, and a total of 121 boats were used in the rescue operations. The Indian Army and Air Force also actively participated in the rescue efforts. Around 66,000 domestic animals and 75,000 poultry are affected. A 158-km stretch of roads, 350 schools, 462 Jal Jeevan Mission schemes, and around 12 km of embankment are damaged.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta added, "Generally, central teams arrive in the state in September-October. But our Chief Minister requested the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Home Minister send a team during the floods. A team has now arrived and is assessing the situation. Until this morning, the death toll is 68 across the state."

Apart from the government's relief efforts, NGOs, clubs, social organisations and individuals are extending a helping hand to the flood-affected people. People are contributing anything from drinking water and rice to sanitary pads. Youths are conducting collection drives for funds, clothes, packaged food items, etc., in places across the state, including Guwahati.

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