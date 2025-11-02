Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge Set to Open as New Year Gift in 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A spectacular New Year's gift is in the offing for the people of the state, as the new six-lane Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge project over the River Brahmaputra will be dedicated to the public by the end of January or in February 2026. Almost 95% of the construction work on the bridge is complete.

According to sources, the work on the superstructure of the bridge is currently in the final stages. The 1.24 km bridge has 303 segments, and 293 of them have been installed, with installation of only 10 segments remaining. After completion of the work on the superstructure, the finishing touches will be given, including illumination and painting work, signage, etc.

The road leading to the bridge on the north bank will connect with Gauripur in the Kamrup district. Construction of a trumpet junction is going on at Gauripur to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicular traffic. However, the trumpet junction is slated to take some time to be completed, going past the day of opening of the bridge.

The bridge is being constructed under the 'Assam Bridge Project' of the state's PWD by SP Singla Constructions Pvt. Ltd. in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode. The funding agency for the bridge is the New Development Bank (NDB).

The total cost is now calculated to be Rs 3030.48 crore, instead of the Rs 2608.68 crore envisaged earlier. The foundation of the bridge project over the Brahmaputra River at Guwahati was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.

Once completed, it will be India's longest extradosed bridge, said PWD sources. There are a total of six foundations at a distance of 200 metres from each other, with the foundations embedded 56 metres under the riverbed. The bridge has been designed as per Indian Road Congress guidelines to last for at least 100 years.

