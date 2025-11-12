CID Tightens Grip on Veer Lachit Sena Extortion Case, May Seek to Extend Custody

Guwahati: The five-day CID custody of ten members of the Veer Lachit Sena, who were arrested in connection with a high-profile abduction and extortion case, is set to end on Wednesday. Among the accused are Rantu Paniphukan and Bikash Axom, who were detained under Dispur Police Station Case No. 883/25.
Sources suggest that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to seek an extension of custody to continue the investigation of the case with them.
According to reports, the ten accused were arrested following allegations of their involvement in an abduction and extortion attempt, which had sparked concern across Guwahati. While all are confirmed to be associated with the Veer Lachit Sena, it has been clarified that Bikash Axom was expelled from the organisation following his arrest.
The investigating CID officials had reportedly gathered vital information on the network's activities, financial transactions, and their alleged involvement with other such incidents during the five-day interrogation.
However, investigators believe more time is needed to trace the full extent of the group's involvement and recover evidence tied to the case. Law enforcement officials have maintained that the case is being handled strictly under legal procedures, emphasising that no one will be spared if found guilty.
Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Dispur and its vicinity to avoid any untoward incident during the court hearing. The accused are scheduled to be produced before the court on Wednesday by the CID, where a decision will be taken on the extension of their custody.
The case continues to unfold with a prolonged investigation by the police into the alleged extortion network, aiming to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law in the state.