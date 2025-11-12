CID Tightens Grip on Veer Lachit Sena Extortion Case, May Seek to Extend Custody

However, investigators believe more time is needed to trace the full extent of the group's involvement and recover evidence tied to the case. Law enforcement officials have maintained that the case is being handled strictly under legal procedures, emphasising that no one will be spared if found guilty.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Dispur and its vicinity to avoid any untoward incident during the court hearing. The accused are scheduled to be produced before the court on Wednesday by the CID, where a decision will be taken on the extension of their custody.

The case continues to unfold with a prolonged investigation by the police into the alleged extortion network, aiming to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law in the state.