CM Sarma: Adopt zero tolerance against those desecrating sacred places

GUWAHATI/DHUBRI: To bring back order in the Dhubri district that has been witnessing disturbances since Eid, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation there today and issued a shoot-at-sight order at night if miscreants make attempts to disturb peace. The Chief Minister spoke in favour of the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF in the district.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will foil every attempt to weaponise beef to browbeat the Hindus. “I’ve directed the law-enforcement officers to adopt the policy of zero tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars, and sacred places,” he said.

Taking stock of the ground situation in the Dhubri district today, the Chief Minister said that with the latest political development in Bangladesh and Assam, radical forces have started raising their ugly heads on social media and in the field to disturb peace in the Dhubri district. “However, our government won’t let that happen. We won’t allow Dhubri to go out of our hands. We’re fully committed to ensuring enforcement of law and order in the district and defeating all radical elements.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a new outfit named ‘Nabin Bangladesh’ made its appearance in Dhubri with posters at three different locations. The move seems to be ‘indoctrination of minorities for the inclusion of the Dhubri district into Bangladesh’, he said.

The Chief Minister said, “On the day of Eid, somebody threw beef in front of a Hanuman Mandir in the district. The very next day, all communities held a meeting and agreed to maintain peace. However, miscreants threw beef at the spot on that night also, besides resorting to stone pelting. I’ve ordered an inquiry into the import of thousands of cattle to Dhubri from West Bengal on the eve of Eid. Since the import of cattle is banned in the state, I have asked the investigators to arrest the men behind the import of cattle. I’ve asked the police to arrest all criminals who have been evading arrest even after the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against them.”

