Dima Hasao ‘Stone Jars’ akin to those found at Laos UNESCO World Heritage Site

Haflong: An expedition was launched in Longkhai Hamrim Hading in Maibang West Constituency and Kolsi Tilla in the Lower Kharthong Constituency, two sites that contained Monolithic Jars, also known as Stone Jars.

The jars were believed to have served as ‘repositories of the dead,’ with human skeletal remains found buried in the jars with lids, and research suggests they are similar to those found in Laos DPR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A joint team, led by the District Museum Officer Bidisha Bordoloi, Research Scholars Shring Dao Langthasa and Bhubanjoy Langthasa from the District Archaeology Department, and V.L. Hmar, senior instructor at the Cultural Department, conducted the expedition to two previously unreported sites recently.

The Longkhai Hamrim Hading site was explored on January 21, 2024. It is situated northeast of Haflong, the District Headquarters, and southwest of Choto Bathari village, which is the nearest motorable road.

From there, it requires an approximate 2.4-kilometre uphill trek south towards Rilai village. The site is on the summit and features a single weathered stone jar facing north, which is partially buried. The exposed length measures 1 meter in length and suggests a pear shape. The jar’s opening is the size of a standard football (27–28 cm) with a hollowed cavity of 50 cm.

Local villagers from the nearby village reported the presence of another jar in the past, which has since been vandalized. Upon further inquiry, they mentioned the discovery of damaged pottery interred with human skeletal remains north of the jar. The villagers kept the skeletal remains for later disposal. During the scientific clearance, the team unearthed numerous disturbed cord-marked potsherds, primarily body parts. These sherds are currently housed in the District Museum in Haflong. No other artifacts were found at the site. Further exploratory work is necessary to gain insights into the burial practices of the ancient society associated with stone jars.

The other site, Kolsi Tilla, was explored by the team on February 25, 2024. It is situated southwest of Haflong, the district headquarters, and northwest of Purana Zoar village. The site is located on an elevated hill and can be reached by a 3.4-kilometre uphill trek from the Keyeng valley. Upon arrival, the local guide, Tangngul Hrangkhol, informed us that in 2021, three jars were excavated and removed from their original location. One jar was placed in isolation approximately 50 meters east of the cluster groups, while another was damaged during transportation. The third jar is currently displayed in the vicinity of Ranachandi Madaikho Park in Maibang.

Currently, the jars at the site are divided into two distinct cluster groups by a passageway created by the villagers. The first cluster, located on the western side, consists of three jars. Two of these jars are partially damaged, while the third is shorter in height and features a flat oval opening.

The second cluster, situated on the eastern side, comprises 25 jars. These jars exhibit a variety of shapes and dimensions. They can be broadly categorized into three primary forms: oval, bulbous, and barrel-shaped. Notably, the barrel-shaped jars are the most prevalent among the collection. Some of these jars are partially visible above the ground, while others are partially buried. On average, they stand at approximately 82 centimeters in height and are oriented in various directions.

One distinctive feature of these jars is the presence of oval openings with flat surfaces. This particular characteristic is unique to the site within the district. Upon inquiry with the local inhabitants, it was revealed that these jars were covered with flat stone slabs in the past that served as lids. These lids can still be observed at the site, and when placed atop the jars, they fit precisely, indicating their intended purpose as covers.

It is noteworthy that monolithic jars, initially reported by J.P. Mills and J.H. Hutton in 1932 from six sites in Dima Hasao District in Assam, are unique to the district and Saipung Reserve of Meghalaya in the North-Eastern Region. Ongoing research on these ancient remains utilizes relative technique methods, tentatively suggesting their function as repositories for the deceased, similar to those found in Laos DPR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

