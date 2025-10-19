Ensure transparent coroner’s inquiry: Debabrata Saikia to Singapore PM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the heels of the statement of the Singapore Police Force issued on Friday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, today shot off a letter to Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore, demanding a transparent Coroner's Inquiry into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg.

Saikia stated in his letter that, while Zubeen's death has caused immense grief in his home state of Assam, the concerning circumstances surrounding the incident have raised serious questions that demand urgent clarification.

It is stated in the letter that Zubeen was in Singapore as part of an official Indian cultural delegation commemorating the 60th Anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations. He was invited as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the "North East India Festival", a diplomatic initiative co-hosted by the Indian High Commission in Singapore with the support of Singapore authorities.

In his letter, Saikia stated that, prior to his travel, Zubeen's physician had advised him to strictly abstain from water and fire-related activities due to a diagnosed seizure condition. These critical medical details were known to his manager, accompanying persons, and the event organiser. Despite this, a private yacht party was arranged without his family's knowledge.

Saikia further stated the tragic incident of Zubeen's death raised grave concerns of negligence and a fundamental breach of the duty of care owed to him. He shared his belief that Zubeen's companions deliberately concealed his critical health information from the yacht charter company and its crew, thereby preventing the implementation of essential safety protocols. There is also a strong possibility that this vital information was withheld from responding paramedics, potentially exacerbating his medical decline.

Furthermore, Saikia voiced his concern that when the Singapore Police Force responded to the distress call, these same individuals may have deliberately withheld knowledge of his critical health condition and the inherent dangers of the water. This omission appears to be a deliberate attempt to mischaracterise the incident as a mere "accident", thereby manipulating the inquiry towards a premature conclusion of "no foul play".

In this regard, Saikia stated that he had previously written to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore on September 22, 2025, expressing his apprehensions of foul play and requesting that these concerns be formally conveyed to the Singapore Police Force.

Considering the grave and compounding concerns, Saikia requested the Singapore government to ensure a full, transparent, and independent coroner's inquiry under Singapore's Coroners Act 2010, which comprehensively addresses all medical, forensic, and eyewitness evidence to ascertain the true circumstances of his death; Full facilitation of cooperation and evidence-sharing between the Singapore Police Force, the Indian High Commission in Singapore, and the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a parallel inquiry in India; and the public release of the coroner's findings and autopsy reports, in the spirit of transparency, justice, and to reaffirm public confidence in the integrity of the investigative process.

Pursuant to Section 2(1) of Singapore's Coroners Act 2010, a "reportable death" explicitly includes a death that is "violent or unnatural" or "sudden and of which the cause is unknown." Saikia's letter stated that Zubeen's death unequivocally falls within this definition, thereby mandating a formal coroner's inquiry. Furthermore, under Section 39 of the Act, Garima Saikia Garg, as the widow and next-of-kin, qualifies as a "properly interested person", entitled to participate meaningfully in the proceedings.

Therefore, to ensure transparency for the millions of his grieving admirers, Saikia requested the following information be disclosed: 1. Were the Singaporean authorities formally informed by the organisers of Zubeen's critical health condition and the associated risks? 2. Did the organisers request any specific safety measures, medical support, or special provisions from the Singaporean authorities to ensure Zubeen's physical well-being during the event? 3. Did the event organizers request, or were any provisions made for, additional support services such as dedicated security, accommodation, or local travel, and if so, what were the specific arrangements and responsible parties?

Underlining the fact that Zubeen's artistic legacy stood as a powerful symbol of cross-border friendship and regional unity, Saikia stated that this tragedy necessitated the strongest measures of accountability, transparency, and empathy.

Also Read: ‘Movement seeking justice for Zubeen should be non-violent’: Samujjal Bhattacharjya