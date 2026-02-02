Tea body hails Budget’s focus on agriculture, tea workers’ welfare

Guwahati: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, terming it a progressive budget with a clear roadmap towards Viksit Bharat and long-term structural growth.

TAI Secretary General P.K. Bhattacharjee said the budget places strong emphasis on empowering “Yuva Shakti” (youth power) while strengthening key sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, tourism and energy security.

Highlighting the agriculture-focused initiatives, Bhattacharjee said the budget adopts a comprehensive approach to enhancing farmers’ incomes through technology integration, efficient resource management and crop diversification.

He particularly welcomed the launch of “Bharat-VISTAAR”, a multilingual, AI-powered agricultural advisory platform that integrates AgriStack and ICAR agricultural practices.

The platform aims to provide customised, region-specific advisories, improve farm productivity, enable data-driven decision-making and reduce risks associated with climate variability and crop failures.

The tea industry expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for extending the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY) for an additional year, covering FY 2026-27.

The scheme, originally introduced for FY 2024-25 and 2025–26 with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, focuses on the welfare of tea workers — particularly women and their children – in Assam and West Bengal.

Bhattacharjee said the extension will allow continued need-based interventions in tea garden areas, especially in strengthening education and healthcare services. The apex tea industry body also welcomed the budgetary provision for social security of plantation workers in Assam, under the Demand for Grants.

The provision includes family pension-cum-life insurance benefits through the Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme for tea plantation workers governed under the Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund and Family Pension and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Act.

The Central government’s contribution and reimbursement of administrative charges, he said, will ensure financial security and protection for plantation workers and their families.

Welcoming the focus on MSMEs and start-ups, Bhattacharjee said the announcement of a Rs 10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund will provide much-needed equity support and help scalable firms emerge as “Champion MSMEs.”

The TAI Secretary General also appreciated measures such as mandatory TReDS for CPSE payments to MSMEs, the introduction of a credit guarantee mechanism for invoice discounting, and the “Corporate Mitras” initiative to assist MSMEs with compliance and regulatory requirements, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

Bhattacharjee further noted that the budget’s support for tourism, infrastructure development and long-term energy security will contribute to sustained economic stability and inclusive growth. Overall, the Tea Association of India said the Union Budget 2026-27 reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach that supports industry, safeguards workers’ welfare and strengthens India’s growth trajectory. (IANS)

