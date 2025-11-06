Former IPS Anand Mishra Gears Up to Set New Political Script in Buxar

After days of campaigning across the constituency, Mishra has already actively engaged with the voters. Nevertheless, an internal dissension within the BJP could jeopardise his electoral hopes.

Anand Mishra, who was born in the Buxar district of Bihar, is well-regarded for his courageous policing and sense of duty.

A few long-time members of the party have expressed their dissatisfaction over Mishra’s arrival. They opposed the arrival of a fresh member from a different background and getting a party ticket over the local cadre members.

According to reports, the BJP in Buxar is split, with old party workers and newcomers backing Mishra, fighting silently. Amidst these hurdles, Mishra has maintained a poised outlook throughout his campaign.