Former IPS Anand Mishra Gears Up to Set New Political Script in Buxar

Guwahati: As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election is kicking off, former IPS Officer Anand Mishra is anticipated to be at the centre of attention. Mishra is striving for a decisive victory in the Buxar constituency. After abandoning his official career midway, Mishra has joined the BJP, fortifying the party ticket from the Buxar district.
After days of campaigning across the constituency, Mishra has already actively engaged with the voters. Nevertheless, an internal dissension within the BJP could jeopardise his electoral hopes.
Anand Mishra, who was born in the Buxar district of Bihar, is well-regarded for his courageous policing and sense of duty.
A few long-time members of the party have expressed their dissatisfaction over Mishra’s arrival. They opposed the arrival of a fresh member from a different background and getting a party ticket over the local cadre members.
According to reports, the BJP in Buxar is split, with old party workers and newcomers backing Mishra, fighting silently. Amidst these hurdles, Mishra has maintained a poised outlook throughout his campaign.
Moreover, the party's leadership has paid special attention to his candidature, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressing a public gathering beside him. The constituency, currently represented by Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari. It has been under the control of Congress since 2015.
Furthermore, this intense battle has now unfolded in Buxar. Congress has been able to maintain its strength in the past elections. In the last few weeks, however, Mishra appears to have been connecting closely with the people, going the extra mile, and focusing on bottom-up mobilisation and the party's internal workings with a responsible opposition.
Mishra has been actively campaigning in Buxar in recent weeks, with a focus on outreach and voter engagement. Political analysts will be watching intently to see how he handles internal party conflict while going after a well-established Congress member.