From Golaghat To Global Glory : Uma Chetry’s journey inspires A Nation

Guwahati : Golaghat is glowing with pride as India celebrates its historic 2025 Women’s World Cup victory and leading that wave of triumph is Assam’s shining star, Uma Chetry. Her journey from a small-town girl with a dream to a world champion is a story written in sweat, sacrifice, and unshakable belief.

As the nation rejoiced, Uma’s father and brother stood in tears, tears of pride, of dreams fulfilled. They remembered the countless mornings she rose before dawn, the challenges she faced, and the courage that never faded. Uma’s success is not just a personal milestone; it is the victory of every family that dares to dream, every young girl who believes she can rise above all odds.