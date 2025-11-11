Hailakandi DC Orders Cleanliness Drive After Late-Night Hospital Inspection

Hailakandi: The District Commissioner of Hailakandi, Abhishek Jain, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health), conducted a surprise inspection at S.K. Roy Civil Hospital on Monday night to review the hospital’s cleanliness and hygiene standards.

During the visit, the officials found several irregularities in sanitation and cleanliness within the hospital premises. The District Commissioner immediately instructed the concerned authorities to take corrective action and ensure that hygiene and patient care are maintained as a top priority.

Speaking after the inspection, DC Jain said the district administration is fully committed to maintaining a clean, safe, and service-oriented healthcare environment. “Our goal is to provide patients with a facility that is not only efficient but also clean and welcoming,” he said.