Heatwave in Assam: Chaparmukh Sizzles at 38.6°C, 8 Degrees Above Normal

Guwahati: People across Assam continue to suffer from the hot and humid weather conditions, with many places recording maximum temperatures well above the normal today. Among other places, Chaparmukh in the Nagaon district witnessed a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 8.0 degrees above the normal. This was followed by Mazbat in the Udalguri district, which recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius today, marking a departure of 7.2 degrees higher than the normal.

People in Guwahati had no respite from the sweltering heat, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees higher than the normal maximum temperature at this time of the year. Rangia in the Kamrup district also witnessed a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, with a departure of 7.0 degrees above the normal temperature.

Lumding also experienced a high maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Dibrugarh was 37.3 degrees Celsius, with a departure of 5.8 degrees Celsius above the normal. Tezpur also recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees above the normal maximum temperature at this time of the year. North Lakhimpur recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, which marked a departure of 4.8 degrees above the normal maximum temperature.

Coming to the Barak Valley, Silchar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 degrees above the normal maximum temperature.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati issued a Special Weather Bulletin on Wednesday afternoon, which predicted “Hot & Humid weather conditions along with warm nights over Assam during the next 48 hours”.

RMC’s forecast says, “Due to prevailing mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions during daytime and high solar insolation, maximum temperatures are likely to be more than 35°C at a few places over Assam. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 3°C to 5°C over Assam during the next two days”.

