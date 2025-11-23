High-Level Committee Report to Be Implemented, Tripartite Talks Set for Jan 31

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tripartite talks involving the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Assam government and the Central government by January 31, 2026, will decide ways for the implementation of 15 recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord. The implementation of these 15 recommendations is under the purview of the Central Government.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met the AASU leaders today on the action plan for the implementation of the recommendations of the high-level committee. The AASU leaders requested the Chief Minister to hold tripartite talks with the Centre by January 31, 2026, on the implementation of 15 of the 67 recommendations. The Chief Minister assured the AASU leaders of trying for such a meeting.

The AASU also suggested to the Chief Minister to form a committee to monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the high-level committee. And the Chief Minister accepted AASU’s suggestions and asked the officers of the departments concerned to ensure speedy implementation of the recommendations.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora said that the 12 recommendations that are under the purview of the Central and the state governments just needed the consent from the Centre for execution by the state government. Today’s meeting had a detailed discussion on the roadmap for the implementation of 52 recommendations (40 under the state government’s purview and 12 under the central and the state governments’ purview). The AASU assured the state government of extending full support for speedy implementation of the recommendations.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising members of the AASU and other stakeholders had several discussions on the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by Justice (retd) Biplab Sharma and submitted the report to the Chief Minister today.

Earlier, the Government of India had constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The high-level committee had submitted its recommendations during the last BJP-led government.

The Assam government had identified 67 recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord.

In an earlier discussion of the AASU with the CM, Dispur had decided to implement 38 of the 40 recommendations under the ambit of the state government.

On Thursday last, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said that the discussion would revolve around the remaining recommendations of the high-level committee. The duo emphasized that constitutional safeguards would be guaranteed for the Assamese people only when Clause 6 is implemented fully in the state.

