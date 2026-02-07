Meghalaya: Death Toll Rises to 25 in East Jaintia Coal Mine Blast; Two Arrested

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The death toll in the dynamite explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district climbed to 25 on Friday after six more bodies were recovered from the debris and one injured miner succumbed during treatment, intensifying scrutiny on rampant illegal mining practices in the region. The tragedy at the Mynsyngat-Thangsko area has triggered a massive multi-agency rescue and investigation effort, even as authorities moved swiftly to initiate criminal proceedings against those allegedly responsible.

Confirming the developments, East Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said two persons have been arrested in connection with the explosion and produced before a court, which granted them three days of police custody.

The Meghalaya High Court had ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners and operators, as well as all those involved in the alleged illegal mining operations.

The incident, which has left seven others injured, has seen round-the-clock search and rescue operations amid challenging terrain and hazardous conditions at the mine site.

The rescue exercise involved an extensive deployment of emergency response forces, including two teams from the State Disaster Response Force, one Special Rescue Team, and three teams from the National Disaster Response Force, working in coordination to retrieve bodies, trace any possible survivors, and secure the affected area. Medical arrangements were reinforced with an additional medical team rushed in from Jowai and Shillong, while seven ambulances from Jowai were stationed at the site. The Border Security Force was also pressed into service, deploying one Deputy Commandant, 15 personnel, two ambulances with nursing staff and two doctors, while the Army and the Air Force remained on standby to provide support if required.

The gravity of the blast drew visits from Cabinet Ministers Lahkmen Rymbui and Wailadmiki Shylla, who assessed the situation on the ground. Justice (retd) B.P. Katakey, who heads the committee constituted by the Meghalaya High Court to probe illegal coal mining in the state, also visited East Jaintia Hills, signalling heightened judicial and administrative scrutiny over mining activities in the district.

Stressing that the law has been set in motion, the Superintendent of Police said legal action has been initiated in the case. Detailing the charges, he stated, "In connection with the incident, a suo-motu FIR has been registered vide Khliehriat PS case no. 14/2026 U/s 105/118(2)/3(5) BNS R/W section 21/21(1) MMDR Act R/W section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and investigation in on."

Moreover, a division bench of the Meghalaya High Court comprising Justice H.S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh took suo motu cognizance of media reports relating to the blast that occurred in the Thangsko area.

The court expressed serious concern that illegal coal mining activities were still being carried out in the district, despite an earlier fatal incident reported on January 14 of this year, indicating persistent violations of mining bans and court directions.

Observing that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative lapses, the bench directed the district administration and police to act without delay.

In a strong message on accountability, the bench summoned the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to appear in person before the court on February 9.

The officials have been asked to submit a comprehensive report detailing the steps taken so far, including arrests made, seizures carried out and measures adopted to prevent the continuation of illegal coal mining in the district. The court also sought an explanation from the officials on how such prohibited activities were allowed to persist despite previous incidents and existing legal restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

"The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action," he said.

Following the deadly dynamite explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Mynsyngat-Thangsko area of East Jaintia Hills district, the Centre has sought a full-fledged report from the Meghalaya government, even as the Union Ministry of Coal stepped up coordination with the state to ensure rescue operations and fix accountability.

The incident has once again brought illegal coal mining in the region under sharp focus, with the Centre reiterating a zero-tolerance stance and urging states to act decisively to prevent such tragedies.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy expressed deep anguish over the incident, saying, "The tragic incident where several people lost their lives in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has caused me deep anguish." Emphasising the need for accountability, the minister said, "I have also instructed the Ministry to seek a full-fledged report from the State Government so that accountability is fixed and such incidents are not repeated."

Reddy said the Centre has repeatedly flagged the issue of illegal coal mining with state governments, warning that such activities continue despite clear directives. "We have been writing to state governments again and again to stop illegal coal mining. Still, the mafia runs illegal coal mines at various places and makes innocent people work there... I have sought a report from the Meghalaya Govt... I urge all state governments to stop illegal mining. There should be no compromise. Such accidents should not occur. Illegal mining should not take place," he said.

The Union Minister also said the Ministry of Coal is closely coordinating with the Meghalaya government to ensure rescue efforts are carried out swiftly. "The Ministry of Coal is in touch with the Meghalaya Government to ensure a swift rescue of those that are still trapped inside," he added.

