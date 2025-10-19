Officer Transfers: Major Police Reshuffle in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state government shuffled police officers at the senior superintendent of police level in a massive way today. The government transferred and posted senior SPs of Sribhumi, Cachar, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Dima Hasao, Biswanath, Bajali, Tinsukia, Hojai, Majuli, Morigaon, Kamrup, Darrang, South Salmara, West Karbi Anglong, Tamulpur, Sadia and others. The government also promoted several officers in the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The government transferred and posted SSP Partha Protim Das from Sribhumi to Cachar and Dhubri and SSP Leena Doley to Sribhumi. Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta was transferred and posted to Kokrajhar, and Kokrajhar SSP Pushparaj Singh to Karbi Anglong. Karbi Anglong SSP Sanjib Kumar Saikia was transferred and posted to Kamrup, and Kamrup SSP Ranjan Bhuyan to CID as SSP. Sivasagar SSP Subhrajyoti Bora was transferred and posted as Jorhat SSP, and Jorhat SSP Shwetank Mishra to 4th APBn Commandant.

Dima Hasao SSP Mayank Kumar was transferred and posted as Tinsukia SSP, and Tinsukia SSP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip as Dibrugarh SSP. Dibrugarh SSP VV Rakesh Reddy was transferred and posted as Hojai SSP, and Hojai SSP Saurav Gupta was transferred to Gergaon as AIGP. Biswanath SSP Subhasish Baruah was transferred and posted to Sivasagar as SSP, and Bajali SSP Ajawran Basumatary to Biswanath as SSP. Majuli SSP Bibekananda Das was transferred and posted as Nalbari SSP, and Nalbari SSP Supriya Das to 7th APBn as Commandant. Sadia SSP Jagadish was transferred and posted as DCP Border, and 7th APBn Commandant Anjan Pandit was transferred to Sadia as SSP. West Karbi Anglong SSP Indranil Baruah was transferred and posted as CID SSP.

