Outrage in Dhing: Thousands Protest Alleged Gang-Rape of Minor, Demand Justice and Enhanced Security

NAGAON: The sensational incident of the alleged gang-rape of a Class X standard minor girl by some miscreants near the Dhing PHE office on Thursday afternoon has sparked widespread outrage, with thousands taking to the streets demanding justice for the victim and her family.

Dhing police arrested one Tafajjul Islam and also picked up two other youths last night in connection with the heinous crime. Tafajjul was quizzed at Dhing police station. The police were trying to trace the other culprits involved in the incident.

Following a directive from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Pijush Hazarika and DGP GP Singh rushed to Dhing and took stock of the situation there. They also visited the residence of the victim girl and assured the parents as well as other protesters of arresting the culprits soon. The DGP also assured the parents of the victim girl that the police administration would leave no stone unturned to initiate all possible measures to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits under the law.

Thousands of people, including women, students, members of the students’ organisation, AJYCP, and others, including people from the Muslim community, staged a massive protest today against the gruesome incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in the incident.

The protesters shouted slogans against the government as well as the district police mechanism, asking them to ensure the security of women and girls, especially in the greater Dhing areas, instead of running schemes like ‘Orunudoi’ or ‘Lakhpati Baideo’. The outrageous women of the greater Dhing areas also sought one of the culprits arrested by Nagaon police last night under their custody from police lockup.

Besides, commercial establishments, educational institutions, and other government offices located in Dhing areas remained closed today after a call for shutdown by the All Assam Students’ Union. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shringkhal Chaliha, and others visited Dhing today and condemned the gruesome incident.

