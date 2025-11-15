Sarbananda Sonowal Attends Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Celebration in Biswanath

The event was initiated by paying rich floral tributes to the memory of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter whose valour and resistance against British colonial rule continue to be an inspiration to this day. The tribute ceremony was the symbolic essence of the programme, a reflection of the nation’s acknowledgement of its tribal icons.

Moreover, the Union Minister, while addressing the media, stated, “Today, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire nation is remembering the great tribal warrior Birsa Munda. In lieu of this, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being observed successfully across the nation as a mark of tribute to the great warrior. Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji spoke to the country earlier today from Gujarat on this holy day.”