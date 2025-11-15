Sarbananda Sonowal Attends Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Celebration in Biswanath

Biswanath: Remembering the great tribal warrior Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary today, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being observed successfully across the nation.
Along with the entire nation, Biswanath too witnessed colourful events to honour the warrior, just like the rest of the country. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the occasion with his presence. Sonowal was given a rousing and grand reception following the tribute.
The event was initiated by paying rich floral tributes to the memory of Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter whose valour and resistance against British colonial rule continue to be an inspiration to this day. The tribute ceremony was the symbolic essence of the programme, a reflection of the nation’s acknowledgement of its tribal icons.
Moreover, the Union Minister, while addressing the media, stated, “Today, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire nation is remembering the great tribal warrior Birsa Munda. In lieu of this, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being observed successfully across the nation as a mark of tribute to the great warrior. Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji spoke to the country earlier today from Gujarat on this holy day.”
Furthermore, he adds, “Whether they are scheduled castes, tribes, or other underprivileged groups, a number of programs and efforts have helped these groups thrive over time in an effort to advance them. Modi ji had pledged to advance every household starting from his coming to power in 2014. Every community has been granted equal status by the government. He has taken several steps to empower the tribal community.”
MP Ranjit Dutta, Behali MLA Diganta Phukan, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, senior BJP leaders, a large number of party workers, and officials from the district police administration accorded a warm welcome to the Union Minister, a reflection of the warmth and respect in which the region received him.
The event showcased cultural and community programmes on tribal heritage, therefore fitting into the aim of the day, which was to highlight the diverse tribal heritage of the country. Leaders who attended the ceremony emphasised the importance of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas in remembering the sacrifices of the tribal communities who contributed much to the freedom struggle.