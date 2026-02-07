Since 2021, Assam government invested Rs 6,955 cr in school education

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major push to strengthen the school education sector, the Assam government has invested Rs 6,955 crore for 1,341 projects under various schemes since 2021, focusing on infrastructure development, modernization, and expansion of educational facilities across the state.

The investment covers a wide range of initiatives, including the modernization of Tea Garden Model Schools, strengthening of secondary education infrastructure, preservation of heritage school buildings, and expansion of quality hostel facilities.

According to official figures, there are 396 projects under World Bank schemes accounting for an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore, making it one of the largest components of the overall investment. The Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme follows with 351 projects worth Rs 2,282 crore.

Under the Tea Garden Model School initiative, 218 projects have been implemented with an investment of Rs 438.38 crore, aimed at improving access to quality education in tea garden areas.

The state has also undertaken 209 Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) hostel projects with an allocation of Rs 815.10 crore to enhance residential facilities for students. Additionally, 115 projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) have been implemented at a cost of Rs 855 crore.

Other key initiatives include 20 projects under PM-DEVINE (Rs 132.86 crore), nine heritage building preservation projects (Rs 60 crore), and the upgrading of 10 high schools to higher secondary schools (Rs 35.50 crore).

Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), seven Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) projects worth Rs 44.94 crore and six Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) projects amounting to Rs 41.28 crore have also been completed.

Officials stated that the comprehensive investment reflects the government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure, ensuring inclusive access, and enhancing the overall quality of school education in Assam.

