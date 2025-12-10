Sonitpur Leads Swahid Diwas Observance with Youth-Led Vision and Statewide Tributes

Meanwhile, in Biswanath, the District Administration conducted a massive Swahid Diwas programme in the Kachari Maidan, paying their due respects to the supreme sacrifice of 860 known martyrs of the Assamese identity movement. The programme began with the MLA Pramod Barthakur paying tributes and reminiscing about Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam Movement.

The programme was attended by District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, SP Ajagwran Basumatary, municipal leaders, social workers, student groups, among others, numbering more than one thousand. It also honoured the families of martyrs and victims of the movement. A state-level programme broadcast live from Guwahati was also shown, along with a rally organised singing Dr Bhupen Hazarika's popular song ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak.’