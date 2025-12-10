Sonitpur Leads Swahid Diwas Observance with Youth-Led Vision and Statewide Tributes

Sonitpur: Assam observed Swahid Diwas amidst emotional and sentimental tributes to numerous martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending the identity and dignity of the Assamese. While the state government observed the day centrally in Guwahati, districts like Naduwa and Biswanath were all gripped by major events in the name of Swahid Diwas, events that spoke volumes about remembrance and future resolutions.
In Jamugurihat, the day was celebrated with a programme held at the Tupia Community Hall under the initiative of the Naduwa Subdivisional Administration. The programme started with floral tributes. MLA Padma Hazarika graced the occasion. In the programme, MLA announced a major commitment. He promised an agricultural revolution on the vacant lands of Choukhighat with active participation from 500 local youths. This initiative is aimed at promoting youth empowerment, self-reliance and a renewed sense of responsibility among the young generation of Assam, said the MLA.
Meanwhile, in Biswanath, the District Administration conducted a massive Swahid Diwas programme in the Kachari Maidan, paying their due respects to the supreme sacrifice of 860 known martyrs of the Assamese identity movement. The programme began with the MLA Pramod Barthakur paying tributes and reminiscing about Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam Movement.
The programme was attended by District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, SP Ajagwran Basumatary, municipal leaders, social workers, student groups, among others, numbering more than one thousand. It also honoured the families of martyrs and victims of the movement. A state-level programme broadcast live from Guwahati was also shown, along with a rally organised singing Dr Bhupen Hazarika's popular song ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak.’
Similarly, the day was also observed in Bihali and Gohpur subdivisions for a uniform remembrance across the district of Biswanath. Together, the events underlined not only respect for Assam for its martyrs but also its pledge for a progressive future.