South Barpeta Vidyamandir High School to Celebrate Platinum Jubilee From November 22

Barpeta: The South Barpeta Vidyamandir High School, a prominent centre of learning in the southern part of Barpeta town, will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee with a three-day programme beginning on November 22. The decision and details of the celebration were shared at a press conference at the school premises today.

Speaking to reporters, members of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee said that preparations for the event have been completed. Besides the main committee, several sub-committees have been formed to take care of different arrangements. The entire celebration will be organized with an estimated budget of around Rs 15 lakh.

The committee informed that as part of the event, a special tribute will be paid to two of Assam’s most beloved artistes, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the “Sudhakantha” of Assam, and popular singer Zubeen Garg, known as “Hiyar Amatu.” Both artists have inspired generations with their music, and the school community will honour them during the celebration.