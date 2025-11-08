South Barpeta Vidyamandir High School to Celebrate Platinum Jubilee From November 22

Barpeta: The South Barpeta Vidyamandir High School, a prominent centre of learning in the southern part of Barpeta town, will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee with a three-day programme beginning on November 22. The decision and details of the celebration were shared at a press conference at the school premises today.
Speaking to reporters, members of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee said that preparations for the event have been completed. Besides the main committee, several sub-committees have been formed to take care of different arrangements. The entire celebration will be organized with an estimated budget of around Rs 15 lakh.
The committee informed that as part of the event, a special tribute will be paid to two of Assam’s most beloved artistes, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the “Sudhakantha” of Assam, and popular singer Zubeen Garg, known as “Hiyar Amatu.” Both artists have inspired generations with their music, and the school community will honour them during the celebration.
On November 22, the inaugural day, 75 distinguished personalities will hoist 75 flags to mark 75 years of the institution’s journey. The Platinum Jubilee flag will be hoisted by Bibekaranjan Roy Choudhury, president of the celebration committee, while the school flag will be unfurled by Charu Chakravarty, principal of the school and chief secretary of the organising committee.
On November 23, a colourful cultural procession representing the traditions and heritage of Assam’s various ethnic groups will be inaugurated by Devraj Ojha, a former student of the school. The procession will showcase Assam’s vibrant cultural diversity and unity.
The committee also announced that a reunion of old and new students and several other programmes will be held over the three days. The celebration will include cultural performances, public meetings, and activities highlighting the school’s history and achievements since its establishment.
Speaking at the press meet, the organizers said the Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the school’s 75-year journey but also a tribute to all teachers, students, and well-wishers who have contributed to its success. They expressed hope that the event would strengthen bonds among alumni and inspire the present generation to carry forward the school’s proud legacy.