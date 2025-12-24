Students Bring Bhaona to Life at Indus Academy Foundation Day

Jagiroad: The Indus Academy, an English-medium school established in the year 2003, in the town of Jagiroad, has displayed the perfect amalgamation of tradition and innovation when its students presented the classical Bhaona in the two-day foundation day celebration of the school.

In connection with the celebration, the students of Indus Academy performed a mythological presentation of Bhaona, titled 'Sita Haran Bali Badh,' in which they were able to mesmerise everyone present with their disciplined acts as well as perfect stage presence.

Moreover, the Indus Academy is the only CBSE-affiliated school in Jagiroad and has recently opened Classes XI and XII. Beyond growth, the institute also lays maximum stress on the social, cultural, physical, and mental development of its pupils. This was assorted as the foundation day celebrations gave the children an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich Assamese culture.