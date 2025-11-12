Tai Ahom Youth Council Condemns Rabha Hasong Leader’s Hateful Remarks

Dibrugarh: The Tai Ahom Youth Council has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Tangkeshwar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, describing them as “deeply hateful and shameful.”

The controversy erupted after Rabha allegedly stated during a public gathering in Sonapur that members of six ethnic communities, including the Ahoms, should be “punched and have their eyes taken out.” The meeting was organised by the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) to oppose the demand for tribal status for the six communities.

Reacting sharply to the comments, the Central Joint Secretary of the Tai Ahom Youth Council, Dip Jyoti Duwara, addressed a press conference at the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, where he condemned the statement in the strongest terms.

“It is really a matter of shame when a leader representing another community makes such hateful and derogatory remarks against others. Such statements only divide society and hurt the sentiments of peace-loving communities,” Duwara said.

He further requested the government to take strict action against individuals who spread communal hatred and disrupt social harmony in the name of ethnicity or politics.

The council reiterated its commitment to maintaining unity among all indigenous groups of Assam and called for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among communities.