Tea production in November sees sharp fall, down by 24 million kg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As in October 2025, the month of November also turned out to be a bad one for the tea industry in the country, as production fell by over 24 million kg when compared to tea production in November 2024. Assam also witnessed its share of decline in tea production in November.

A Tea Board India report on Estimated Production for November 2025 reflected that tea-producing states in the country produced 124.19 million kg (m kg), of which 54 m kg was produced by big growers and 70.19 m kg by small growers. Compared to these figures, the country produced 148.36 m kg of tea in November 2024. This translates to a fall of 24.17 m kg in tea production over the past year.

It is noteworthy that Assam produced 60.76 m kg of tea in November 2025, of which 30.81 m kg was produced by big growers and 29.95 m kg by small growers. Compared to this, the production of Assam tea was 67.96 m kg in November of the earlier year. This is a fall of 7.2 m kg of tea produced in Assam.

Of the 124.19 m kg of tea produced in November 2025, 110.90 m kg was CTC, 11.81 m kg was Orthodox and 1.48 m kg comprised Green tea. From January to November 2025, the country as a whole produced 1290.58 m kg of tea, of which Assam contributed 665.18 m kg, more than half of the tea produced in the country.

