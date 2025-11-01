The Voice That Never Dies : Zubeen Garg's Last Film Turns Every Theatre into Temple

Guwahati : Assam stands still. Theatres across the state have turned into temples of remembrance as “Roi Roi Binale”, the final film of beloved icon Zubeen Garg, graces the screen. For countless fans, the experience has been an overwhelming journey through joy, pain, and love that mirrors the very soul of the artist who gave everything to his land.

An emotional fan, tears streaming down her face, whispered after the screening, “He proved he was the son of God, and now God has taken him.” Her words echo the sentiment of millions who grew up with Zubeen’s voice, a melody that united generations, transcending fame, religion, and time itself.

Through “Roi Roi Binale”, Zubeen leaves behind more than music or cinema he leaves behind a heartbeat that will never fade. His songs remain the language of love, his art the prayer of a people.