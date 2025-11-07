Uma Chetry Returns Home to Assam: Welcomed With Heartfelt Felicitation

Bokakhat: Assam witnessed a moment of pride and celebration as Uma Chetry, the state’s cricketing sensation, returned home after etching her name in history. The young cricketer from Bokakhat became the first-ever Assamese, across both men’s and women’s categories, to win a Cricket World Cup. Her return to Assam was met with overwhelming joy, emotional scenes, and an outpouring of appreciation from fans, officials, and well-wishers.
Uma Chetry was among the members of the Indian women's cricket team that won the ICC Women's World Cup, 2025, by beating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final on November 2. Her contribution towards the success of the team brought glory to the nation and served as an inspiration for scores of budding sports persons from the Northeast.
Speaking to the media after her arrival, an overjoyed-looking Chetry said, "Every cricketer dream of playing for Team India and winning the World Cup. Seeing that dream come true for my family and for me makes me feel excellent." The most emotional moment, she added, was when her mother saw and held her medal. "It was a very special feeling—something I will cherish forever," she said.
Chetry's journey from the Tea Gardens of Bokakhat to the world stage has been one of perseverance, discipline, and determination. Born into a humble family, she started her cricket at an early age, when practice often had to take place with whatever resources were at hand. Her hard work and continued performances in the domestic game finally paid off when she received her national call-up. She made her One Day International (ODI) debut during the 2025 World Cup and, in doing so, made history for the entire region.
The historic feat of Chetry has also been duly recognised by the Government of Assam and different sports associations of the state. Plans are afoot to officially felicitate her for bringing such rare honour to the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a congratulatory message, praised Chetry for making Assam proud and promised full support for her future endeavours.
The celebrations upon her arrival were a sight to behold. Hundreds of fans gathered at the airport and later at her hometown to welcome their hero. The local clubs, youth groups, and well-wishers showered her with flowers, traditional Assamese gamochas, and cheers of "Uma, Uma!" as she waved to the crowd.
Uma Chetry's achievement is more than a personal victory-it represents the dream of many young athletes from Assam, aspiring to rise to the national and international stage. Her success story stands as an example of what determination and hard work can achieve, proving that talent from even the remotest corners of the country can reach global heights. And so, with her eyes on tournaments to come, Uma Chetry keeps inspiring one and all: dreams pursued with passion indeed know no boundaries.