Uma Chetry Returns Home to Assam: Welcomed With Heartfelt Felicitation

Uma Chetry was among the members of the Indian women's cricket team that won the ICC Women's World Cup, 2025, by beating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final on November 2. Her contribution towards the success of the team brought glory to the nation and served as an inspiration for scores of budding sports persons from the Northeast.

Speaking to the media after her arrival, an overjoyed-looking Chetry said, "Every cricketer dream of playing for Team India and winning the World Cup. Seeing that dream come true for my family and for me makes me feel excellent." The most emotional moment, she added, was when her mother saw and held her medal. "It was a very special feeling—something I will cherish forever," she said.

Chetry's journey from the Tea Gardens of Bokakhat to the world stage has been one of perseverance, discipline, and determination. Born into a humble family, she started her cricket at an early age, when practice often had to take place with whatever resources were at hand. Her hard work and continued performances in the domestic game finally paid off when she received her national call-up. She made her One Day International (ODI) debut during the 2025 World Cup and, in doing so, made history for the entire region.