Villagers Recover Man’s Body from Burigang River in Biswanath

Biswanath: The body of a man was recovered from the Burigang River at Japoriguri in Biswanath district on Friday morning.

According to reports, a local resident noticed the body floating in the river and immediately alerted the Biswanath Ghat River Police. A police team reached the spot and initiated efforts to retrieve the body.

While police initially withheld the identity pending investigation, the deceased was later identified by family members as Dugdha Das, a resident of South Maral village. The family claimed that Das had been mentally unstable and may have accidentally drowned in the river.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.