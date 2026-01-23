Zubeen’s death case: 2 withdraw bail pleas; order on 3 reserved

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The court of the District and Sessions Judge conducted hearings on the bail applications of three accused—Amritprava Mahanta, Paresh Baishya, and Nandeshwar Bora — in the Zubeen Garg death case on Thursday and reserved its order, fixing January 30 as the date when the order would be delivered.

In a significant move, the bail petitions of Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Sandipon Garg were withdrawn by their respective lawyers and the court dismissed the same.

The case (Sessions Case No. 256/2025), relating to the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, was fixed today for filing and hearing objections to the pending bail petitions filed by Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeswar Borah, Paresh Baishya, Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Sandipon Garg.

However, the counsel for accused Shyam Kanu Mahanta, by filing petition No. 291/2026, prayed to withdraw the bail application due to ‘certain developments’ and ‘personal and legal’ reasons.

The counsel for accused Sandipon Garg, by filing petition No. 296/2026, also prayed to the court to allow the withdrawal of his client’s bail application. No reason was given for the withdrawal of the bail application of accused Sandipon Garg.

Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Ziaul Kamar submitted that the prosecution did not have any objection if the bail petitions were allowed to be withdrawn.

Following the withdrawal, the court dismissed the bail petitions for accused Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Sandipon Garg.

However, the Special PP filed written objections against the bail petitions of the other three accused, namely, Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeswar Borah, and Paresh Baishya.

Significantly, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg, also filed written objections against the bail petitions of the accused, Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya.

The court heard arguments from the counsels of both sides on the bail petitions of accused Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya but refrained from delivering its order, reserving the same for the next date, fixed as January 30, 2026. During the entire proceedings in court on Thursday, Garima Garg and Zubeen’s sister, Palme Barthakur, were present.

Later, speaking to the media after the hearing, Garima said the family was satisfied with the developments in the court today. Regarding the fate of the bail applications of the three accused, she said, “We will know the outcome on January 30.”

