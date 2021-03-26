Assam Polls 2021: Total 946 Candidates in the Fray, over 100 First-Timers, 74 Women to Try Their Luck

A total of 946 candidates are in the fray in the three phases of Assam Assembly Elections.

Click here for candidate list phase wise

Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3





There are 264 candidates in Phase I (Mar 27). In the second Phase (Apr 1), 345 candidates are in the race and in the third and final phase (Apr 6) there are 337 candidates who would battle it out for the 126-member 15th Assam Assembly. [Check Assam Assembly Election 2021 Live Update]

There are nine candidates who are 25 years old, youngest in the race this election. The oldest candidate is Pramadhar Bora, 85, contesting from the Bihpuria constituency.