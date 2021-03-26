 Top
List of Candidates Contesting in Assam Assembly Elections Phase 1

Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will be held on March 27, in which 47 constituencies will decide the fate of the candidates in the fray.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 12:32 PM GMT

Phase 1 Party Candidates Constituency Wise

AC No: 71 | Constituency: Dhekiajuli



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Benudhar Nath

Indian National Congress


Satrughana Sasoni

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Tarun Sahu

Independent


Jagya Ram Mirdha

Independent


Ashok Singhal

Bharatiya Janata Party


Sanjoy Dey

Bharatiya Gana Parishad


Ranjay Basumatary

Voters Party International


AC No: 72 | Constituency: Barchalla



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Hemanta Kumar Adhikary

Independent


Ganesh Kumar Limbu

Bharatiya Janata Party


Ram Prasad Sharma

Indian National Congress


Upen Raj Nath

Assam Jatiya Parishad

AC No: 73 | Constituency: Tezpur



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Alok Nath

Independent


Dr. Anuj Kumar Mech

Indian National Congress


Sheikh Mohammad Sadique

Independent


Jan Moni Borah

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Akash Jyoti Singha

Independent


Prithiraj Rava

Asom Gana Parishad


Nayanmoni Choudhury

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)


AC No: 74 | Constituency: Rangapara



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Mathew Topno

Independent


Ajay Tanti

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Jitendra Kumar Sharma

Voters Party International


Bijoy Tirkey

Independent


Abdul Jalil

Janata Dal (United)


Krishna Kamal Tanti

Bharatiya Janata Party


Abhijit Hazarika

Indian National Congress


AC No: 75 | Constituency: Sootea


Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Praneswar Basumatary

Indian National Congress




Anila Basumatary

Voters Party International




Padma Hazarika

Bharatiya Janata Party


AC No: 76 | Constituency: Biswanath



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Milicharan Basumatary

Independent


Dwip Borthakur

Independent


Promod Borthakur

Bharatiya Janata Party


Anjan Borah

Indian National Congress


Duldul Borkataki

Assam Jatiya Parishad


AC No: 77 | Constituency: Behali



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ranjit Dutta

Bharatiya Janata Party


Bibek Das

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)


Jayanta Borah

Independent


Anjan Upadhyaya

Assam Jatiya Parishad


AC No: 78 | Constituency: Gohpur



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dr Gopal Phukan

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Sabir Narzary

Voters Party International


Ripun Bora

Indian National Congress


AC No: 83 | Constituency: Dhing



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Alhaj Aminul Islam

All India United Democratic Front


Mehboob Muktar

Independent


Sanjib Kumar Bora

Bharatiya Janata Party


Md. Anjar Hussain

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Mustafa Shahidul Islam

Independent


Inamul Huda

Revolutionary Communist Party of India (Rasik Bhatt)


Saiful Islam Choudhury

Asom Jana Morcha


Shahnaz Begum

Janata Dal (United)


AC No: 84 | Constituency: Batadroba



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Prafulla Rajkhowa

Independent


Sibamoni Bora

Indian National Congress


Angoorlata Deka

Bharatiya Janata Party


Matiur Rahman

Independent


Fakar Uddin

Asom Jana Morcha


Musleha Begum

Rashtriya Ulama Council


AC No: 85 | Constituency: Rupohihat



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Najir Hussain

Bharatiya Janata Party


Nazrul Islam

Independent


Nurul Huda

Indian National Congress


Nurul Amin Chowdhury

Independent


Wakibur Islam

Independent


Samsul Alam

Janata Dal (United)


Jinnatul Islam

Rashtriya Ulama Council


Abu Shama

Independent


Shafiqul Islam

Assam Jatiya Parishad



AC No: 88 | Constituency: Samaguri



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Rakibul Hussain

Indian National Congress


Abidur Rahman

Assam Jatiya Parishad



Pranjit Bhowmik

Bharatiya Gana Parishad


Anil Saikia

Bharatiya Janata Party




AC No: 89 | Constituency: Kaliabor



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Bhaskar Sarmah

Independent


Prasanta Kumar Saikia

Indian National Congress


Mukul Baruah

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Keshab Mahanta

Asom Gana Parishad




AC No: 93 | Constituency: Bokakhat



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Hemanta Doloi

Independent


Mridul Saikia

Nationalist Congress Party


Dinesh Karmakar

Independent


Simon Tanti

Independent


Reba Kanta Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Atul Bora

Asom Gana Parishad


Pranab Doley

Independent


Dulal Bora

Independent

Jibon Chandra Borah

Independent


Bijoy Kutum

Independent


Jiten Gogoi

Independent




AC No: 94 | Constituency: Sarupathar



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Raju Phukan

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Gopal Gogoi

Independent


Biswajit Phukan

Bharatiya Janata Party


Roselina Tirkey

Indian National Congress




AC No: 95 | Constituency: Golaghat



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ajanta Neog

Bharatiya Janata Party


Rina Saikia

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Bitupan Saikia

Indian National Congress




AC No: 96 | Constituency: Khumtai



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Susenfa Gogoi

Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)


Dipak Guwala

Independent


Mrinal Saikia

Bharatiya Janata Party


Priyam Konwar

Independent


Paban Saikia

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Bismita Gogoi

Indian National Congress




AC No: 97 | Constituency: Dergaon



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Bhabendra Nath Bharali

Asom Gana Parishad


Ananda Chandra Das

Assam Jatiya Parishad



Probin Das

Independent


Bani Hazarika

Indian National Congress





AC No: 98 | Constituency: Jorhat



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Nirod Changkakoty

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Hitendra Nath Goswami

Bharatiya Janata Party


Rana Goswami

Indian National Congress


Ranjit Baruah

Independent





AC No: 99 | Constituency: Majuli

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Sishudhar Doley

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Sarbananda Sonowal

Bharatiya Janata Party




Rajib Lochan Pegu

Indian National Congress




Purna Pegu

Independent



Bhaity Richong

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)







AC No: 100 | Constituency: Titabar



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah

Indian National Congress


Hemanta Kalita

Bharatiya Janata Party


Sailendra Kumar Hazarika

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Dilip Gogoi

Independent





AC No: 101 | Constituency: Mariani



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ramani Tanti

Bharatiya Janata Party


Gopal Chandra Ghatuwar

Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)


Rupjyoti Kurmi

Indian National Congress





AC No: 102 | Constituency: Teok



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Renupoma Rajkhowa

Asom Gana Parishad


Rubi Neog

Lok Jan Shakti Party


Kabindra Chetia Phukan

Independent


Pallabi Gogoi

Indian National Congress


Simanta Kumar Dutta

Independent





AC No: 103 | Constituency: Amguri



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Rajkumar Duwara

Independent


Pradip Hazarika

Independent


Chandra Boruah

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Prodip Hazarika

Asom Gana Parishad


Angkita Dutta

Indian National Congress





AC No: 104 | Constituency: Nazira



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Debabrata Saikia

Indian National Congress


Ribulaya Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Horen Borgohain

All India Forward Bloc


Mintu Boruah

Independent


Mayur Borgohain

Bharatiya Janata Party





AC No: 105 | Constituency: Mahmara



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Bhupen Phukon

All India Forward Bloc


Manik Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Biman Boruah

Nationalist Congress Party


Jugen Mohan

Bharatiya Janata Party


Lohit Gogoi

Independent


Suruj Dehingia

Indian National Congress


Ranjit Sahu

Independent





AC No: 106 | Constituency: Sonari



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Gautom Hatimuria

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Sushil Kumar Suri

Indian National Congress


Ratan Hemrom

Independent


Dharmeswar Konwar

Bharatiya Janata Party





AC No: 107 | Constituency: Thowra



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dipen Tanti

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Kushal Dowari

Bharatiya Janata Party


Sushanta Borgohain

Indian National Congress

AC No: 108 | Constituency: Sibsagar



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Surabhi Rajkonwar

Bharatiya Janata Party


Subhramitra Gogoi

Indian National Congress


Ajit Hazarika

Nationalist Congress Party


Hemanta Boruah

Independent


Rupa Borah

Independent


Akhil Gogoi

Independent

AC No: 109 | Constituency: Bihpuria



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Achyut Saikia (Madhab)

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Premadhar Bora

Independent


Mohim Bania

Independent


Tuleswar Pegu

Independent


Shobheshwar Gogoi

Voters Party International


Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan

Bharatiya Janata Party


Anup Saikia

Independent


Bhupen Kumar Borah

Indian National Congress


AC No: 110 | Constituency: Naoboicha



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Bharat Chandra Narah

Indian National Congress



Putali Kayastha

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Rao Gajendra Singh

Independent



Bikash Debnath

Bharatiya Gana Parishad



Saheba Ahmed

Independent



Abdul Goffur

Independent



Biri Joy

National People's Party



Dipak Saikia

Nationalist Congress Party




Ubaidur Rahman

Rashtriya Ulama Council




Ajijur Rahman

Independent



Bharat Chandra Narah

Indian National Congress




Jayanta Khaund

Asom Gana Parishad




Anupam Chutia

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)






AC No: 111 | Constituency: Lakhimpur



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Dr. Joy Prakash Das (J.P.)

Indian National Congress




Dilwar Hussain

Voters Party International




Ranjan Borpatra Gohain

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Nirmal Payeng

Independent



Manab Deka

Bharatiya Janata Party



Utpal Dutta

Asom Gana Parishad



Birinchi Pegu

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)






AC No: 112 | Constituency: Dhakuakhana



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Padmalochan Doley

Indian National Congress




Satyajit Regan

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Naba Kumar Doley

Bharatiya Janata Party




Jutika Doley

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)




Lalit Pegu

Voters Party International







AC No: 113 | Constituency: Dhemaji



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Sailen Sonowal

Indian National Congress




Ayub Khang Brahma

Independent



Ranoj Pegu

Bharatiya Janata Party




Chittaranjan Basumatary

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Hem Kanta Miri

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)







AC No: 114 | Constituency: Jonai



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Bhagya Chungkrang

Janata Dal (United)




Bhabani Boro

Independent



Phaniram Tayeng

Assam Jatiya Parishad



Madhab Machahary

Independent



Dr. Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu

Indian National Congress




Bhuban Pegu

Bharatiya Janata Party





AC No: 115 | Constituency: Moran



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Mohini Mohan Ligira

Independent


Sanjib Changmai

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Eliash Sichan

Independent


Raphael Kujur

Independent


Chakradhar Gogoi

Bharatiya Janata Party


Pranjal Ghatowar

Indian National Congress





AC No: 116 | Constituency: Dibrugarh



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ajit Borgohain

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog

Indian National Congress


Syed Mahshinur Rahman

Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)


Kamal Hazarika

Independent



Prasanta Phukan

Bharatiya Janata Party





AC No: 117 | Constituency: Lahowal



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Dibyajit Dutta

Independent


Probhu Lal Vaishnava

Independent


Likhon Boruah

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Manoj Dhanowar

Indian National Congress


Pranab Saikia

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party


Binod Hazarika

Bharatiya Janata Party

AC No: 118 | Constituency: Duliajan



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dhrubajyoti Gogoi

Indian National Congress


Madhab Das

Lok Jan Shakti Party


Terosh Gowala

Bharatiya Janata Party


Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad





AC No: 119 | Constituency: Tingkhong



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Subhakaran Konhain

Assam Jatiya Parishad


Bikash Kullu

Independent


Bimal Borah

Bharatiya Janata Party


Etuwa Munda

Indian National Congress

AC No: 120 | Constituency: Naharkatia



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Taranga Gogoi

Bharatiya Janata Party


Tanu Kumar Dhadumia

Independent


Naren Sonowal

Asom Gana Parishad


Pranati Phukan

Indian National Congress


Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad

AC No: 121 | Constituency: Chabua



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Ananta Hazarika

Independent



Lawrance Nag

Independent



Ponakan Baruah

Asom Gana Parishad




Ajoy Phukan

Indian National Congress




Priyanka Neog

Independent



Bhaben Baruah

Independent



Prakash Tanti

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party






AC No: 122 | Constituency: Tinsukia



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Budhi Nath Prajapati

Political Justice Party



Chintu Baruah

Lok Jan Shakti Party



Hira Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal



Probin Kumar Hazarika

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party



Rabin Chandra Kachari

Nationalist Congress Party


Subhashish Bhattacharjee (Kaju)

Independent



Swapan Paul

Bharatiya Gana Parishad



Shamsher Singh

Assam Jatiya Parishad



Alok Roy

Janata Dal (United)



Sanjay Kishan

Bharatiya Janata Party




AC No: 123 | Constituency: Digboi



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Shibanath Chetia

Indian National Congress



Suren Phukan

Bharatiya Janata Party



Pahlad Nayak

Assam Jatiya Parishad





AC No: 124 | Constituency: Margherita



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Manoranjan Borgohain

Indian National Congress



Ignatius Ekka

Independent



Rantu Sonowal

Independent



Bhogeswar Shyam

Independent



Sanjay Kumar Deb

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Bhaskar Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party







AC No: 125 | Constituency: Doom Dooma



Candidate Photo

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Durga Bhumij

Indian National Congress




Rupesh Gowala

Bharatiya Janata Party




Lakheswar Moran

Independent



Kanak Chetia

Independent



Rajesh Kisan

Political Justice Party




Suresh Bhumij

Assam Jatiya Parishad




Debajit Moran

Independent






AC No: 126 | Constituency: Sadiya



Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo


Lakhin Chandra Chetia

Indian National Congress



Bolin Chetia

Bharatiya Janata Party




Tikendra Thapa

Voters Party International




Lalit Deori

Independent



Rijumoni Gogoi

Independent



Jagadish Bhuyan

Assam Jatiya Parishad



