List of Candidates Contesting in Assam Assembly Elections Phase 1

Phase 1 Party Candidates Constituency Wise
AC No: 71 | Constituency: Dhekiajuli
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
Voters Party International
AC No: 72 | Constituency: Barchalla
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 73 | Constituency: Tezpur
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Indian National Congress
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Asom Gana Parishad
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
AC No: 74 | Constituency: Rangapara
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Voters Party International
Independent
Janata Dal (United)
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
AC No: 75 | Constituency: Sootea
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Voters Party International
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 76 | Constituency: Biswanath
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 77 | Constituency: Behali
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 78 | Constituency: Gohpur
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Voters Party International
Indian National Congress
AC No: 83 | Constituency: Dhing
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
All India United Democratic Front
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Revolutionary Communist Party of India (Rasik Bhatt)
Asom Jana Morcha
Janata Dal (United)
AC No: 84 | Constituency: Batadroba
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Asom Jana Morcha
Rashtriya Ulama Council
AC No: 85 | Constituency: Rupohihat
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Indian National Congress
Independent
Independent
Janata Dal (United)
Rashtriya Ulama Council
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 88 | Constituency: Samaguri
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 89 | Constituency: Kaliabor
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Asom Gana Parishad
AC No: 93 | Constituency: Bokakhat
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Nationalist Congress Party
Independent
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Asom Gana Parishad
Independent
Independent
Independent
Independent
Independent
AC No: 94 | Constituency: Sarupathar
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
AC No: 95 | Constituency: Golaghat
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Indian National Congress
AC No: 96 | Constituency: Khumtai
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Indian National Congress
AC No: 97 | Constituency: Dergaon
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Asom Gana Parishad
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Indian National Congress
AC No: 98 | Constituency: Jorhat
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Independent
AC No: 99 | Constituency: Majuli
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Independent
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
AC No: 100 | Constituency: Titabar
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
AC No: 101 | Constituency: Mariani
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)
Indian National Congress
AC No: 102 | Constituency: Teok
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Asom Gana Parishad
Lok Jan Shakti Party
Independent
Indian National Congress
Independent
AC No: 103 | Constituency: Amguri
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Asom Gana Parishad
Indian National Congress
AC No: 104 | Constituency: Nazira
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
All India Forward Bloc
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 105 | Constituency: Mahmara
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
All India Forward Bloc
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Nationalist Congress Party
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Indian National Congress
Independent
AC No: 106 | Constituency: Sonari
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Indian National Congress
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 107 | Constituency: Thowra
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
AC No: 108 | Constituency: Sibsagar
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Nationalist Congress Party
Independent
Independent
Independent
|
AC No: 109 | Constituency: Bihpuria
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Independent
Independent
Voters Party International
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Indian National Congress
AC No: 110 | Constituency: Naoboicha
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
Independent
Independent
National People's Party
Nationalist Congress Party
Rashtriya Ulama Council
Independent
Indian National Congress
Asom Gana Parishad
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
AC No: 111 | Constituency: Lakhimpur
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Voters Party International
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Asom Gana Parishad
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
AC No: 112 | Constituency: Dhakuakhana
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
Voters Party International
|
AC No: 113 | Constituency: Dhemaji
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
AC No: 114 | Constituency: Jonai
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Janata Dal (United)
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 115 | Constituency: Moran
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
AC No: 116 | Constituency: Dibrugarh
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Indian National Congress
Asom Songrami Mancha (Asom)
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 117 | Constituency: Lahowal
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Indian National Congress
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 118 | Constituency: Duliajan
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Lok Jan Shakti Party
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 119 | Constituency: Tingkhong
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Independent
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
AC No: 120 | Constituency: Naharkatia
Photo of the Candidate
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Bharatiya Janata Party
Independent
Asom Gana Parishad
Indian National Congress
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 121 | Constituency: Chabua
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Independent
Independent
Asom Gana Parishad
Indian National Congress
Independent
Independent
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|
AC No: 122 | Constituency: Tinsukia
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Political Justice Party
Lok Jan Shakti Party
Rashtriya Janata Dal
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
Nationalist Congress Party
Independent
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Janata Dal (United)
Bharatiya Janata Party
AC No: 123 | Constituency: Digboi
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assam Jatiya Parishad
AC No: 124 | Constituency: Margherita
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
Indian National Congress
Independent
Independent
Independent
Assam Jatiya Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
AC No: 125 | Constituency: Doom Dooma
Candidate Photo
Name of Candidate
Party Name
Party Logo
|
|
Indian National Congress
|
|
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
Political Justice Party
|
|
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 126 | Constituency: Sadiya
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
|
Indian National Congress
|
|
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
|
|
Voters Party International
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|