Cockroach Found in Packaged Food at Dibrugarh Outlet

Guwahati: A customer has alleged that a cockroach was discovered inside a packaged food item purchased from a newly opened food outlet in Dibrugarh, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene standards.

The allegation came to light after a video showing the insect inside the food packet was shared on social media. The footage quickly went viral, prompting criticism from netizens sparking debate over hygiene practices at food establishments.

As per reports, the incident occurred at an outlet named "Chapati", located within a recently inaugurated commercial complex in Dibrugarh. A woman customer noticed the alleged contamination after purchasing the food item and subsequently posted a video online highlighting the issue.

The incident has fuelled concerns among netizens regarding the quality and safety of food served by restaurants and eateries in the district. Many have questioned whether adequate inspections are being conducted by the authorities responsible for monitoring food safety standards.

While the authenticity of the video and the allegations have not yet been independently verified, residents have urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action if any violations are confirmed.

Neither the food outlet nor district food safety officials had issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.