Guwahati: College Student Dies After Tree Collapses on Scooter in Bhootnath area

Guwahati: A college student lost her life and another sustained injuries after a large tree collapsed onto their scooter in Guwahati’s Bhootnath-Kalipur area, today morning while they were travelling to appear for an examination at Pandu College.

The victim has been identified as Parismita Hazarika, while Jyotirmoy Mohan, who was riding the scooter, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

As per eyewitnesses, the two students were on their way to Pandu College when a large, decayed tree standing near a railway track suddenly toppled onto the road, crushing their two-wheeler. While Jyotirmoy managed to escape with injuries, Parismita, who was riding pillion, became trapped beneath the fallen tree.

Both students were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared Parismita dead on arrival. Doctors stated she suffered severe and fatal injuries.

“A young woman was brought to the hospital after a tree fell on her. A young man who was travelling with her also sustained injuries. Unfortunately, the woman was declared dead on arrival,” a hospital authority said.

Medical examinations revealed a fracture near the upper spinal region and severe injuries around the waist, which proved fatal. Jyotirmoy sustained comparatively minor injuries and remains under medical care.

The incident has sparked frustration among the commuters, who alleged that the tree had been in a dangerous condition for a long time. People residing nearby stated that concerns about the deteriorating tree had been raised repeatedly, but no preventive action was taken.

People nearby said they heard a loud crashing sound before rushing to the scene. Railway personnel and officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation later carried out rescue operations and transported the victims to hospital.

Guwahati Police have initiated legal proceedings and launched an investigation into the incident.