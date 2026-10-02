KKHSOU Organises Online Counselling Program For NET/SLET Aspirants

Guwahati: Today, The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) launched a special online counselling programme for NET/SLET aspirants among the university learners in the Discipline of Education. The first initiative of its kind among various other State Open Universities and educational institutions of the region, the counselling programme focusses on guiding those learners of the university who belong to ST/SC/OBC/MOBC and other Economically Backward categories. The inaugural meeting that coincided with Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, was held online in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, Director of Schools, Director of CIQA, organising members of the Indira Miri School of Education, faculty members from various disciplines and registered aspirant learners of the university.

In the inaugural session, Dr. Ritimoni Bordoloi, Assistant Professor (Education) highlighted the purpose and objectives of the counselling programme towards providing consistent guidance and academic support to learners preparing for the competitive examinations. The Registrar of KKHSOU, Prof. Pranab Saikia spoke on the ways in which the counselling programme shall greatly benefit the aspiring learners who are keen on applying for such competitive examinations. In fact, in recent years, prior to such an initiative, many learners of the university had qualified various examinations like NET, SLET, TET, ADRE, APSC among others. Therefore, this counselling programme shall certainly benefit the new aspirants. In addition, he emphasised the importance of ‘planning’ and ‘consistency’ as the principles of success for the learners. Prof. N.N. Sharma, Director of Maniram Dewan School of Management addressed the participant learners, highlighting their dedicated role towards making the best use of such an opportunity, being mentored through online counselling classes, using proper online resources and mock tests.

Prof. Joydeep Baruah, Director, Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences offered important suggestions regarding the gradual inclusion of all other disciplines in online doubt clearing or mentoring through common social media tools which are user-friendly. He highlighted the necessity of creating a tracking system in order to keep record of the applicants, their success stories and to timely collect learner feedback. Further, the aspiring learners were encouraged to share the information regarding the special counselling programme so that it has a wider reach among all learners of the university. In addition, Dr. Parag Dutta, Director (i/c) Indira Miri School of Education and CIQA shared some of the success stories of KKHSOU learners in the competitive examinations, who are also in-service teachers in different colleges of the state. It was suggested that those who have already qualified NET/SLET examinations from our university could motivate new applicants through scheduled interactions. The Dean (Academic) Dr. Ranjan Dutta Kalita further added that the JRF candidates would be able to provide relevant insights to the candidates on the preparation process.

In his address to the learners, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice Chancellor, KKHSOU expressed his optimism regarding the focused counselling programme and urged them to make best use of their resources while also spending quality time for their preparations alongside their distance learning. Much unlike the conventional learning system, Prof. Das opined that most learners in ODL have 24 hours to prepare extensively and devote to their studies. The vote-of-thanks was offered by Dr. Arunima Borah, Assistant Professor (Education) thereby concluding the meeting in a positive note.