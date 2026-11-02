Majuli: Double-Decker Bus to Boost Tourism Ahead of Raas Mahotsav

Guwahati: The world's largest river island, is set to introduce a modern double-decker bus as a new attraction for tourists, offering people opportunity to explore the island's scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage and traditional way of life.

The initiative aims to give a fresh boost to Majuli's tourism sector by presenting its natural beauty and cultural attractions in a more engaging way. Tourists will be able to enjoy views of the island while travelling on the specially designed bus.

As per reports, the construction of the bus is nearing completion in Jalandhar, Punjab. If everything goes according to plan, the vehicle is expected to reach Majuli before the upcoming Raas Mahotsav.

The initiative has been undertaken by Dr. Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami, with plans to make the double-decker bus a special attraction for tourist once it arrives on the island. The service is expected to provide tourists with an opportunity to explore Majuli's satras, traditional art forms, picturesque natural surroundings and other popular destinations.

Meanwhile, arrangements are reportedly being made to invite Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend the formal inauguration of the bus.

Majuli is renowned as one of Assam's most important cultural centres, particularly for its Vaishnavite satras, Bhaona performances, mask-making traditions and rich heritage.