Moon Moon Brahma Condemns Arrest of Jalabila VCDC Chairman

Kokrajhar : BTC Executive Member for Urban Development, Moon Moon Brahma, has strongly criticised the arrest of Jalabila VCDC Chairman Abul Sheikh by Kokrajhar Police, alleging that the action was taken on the basis of a false accusation.

Brahma claimed that Sheikh was arrested a few days ago and subsequently remanded to judicial custody despite having no involvement in the matter for which he was detained. She described the allegations against him as entirely baseless and maintained that the case lacks any factual foundation.

As per Brahma, both the public and those closely associated with the matter are aware that Sheikh was not connected to the incident cited in the case. She expressed concern over what she described as an unjust arrest and questioned the grounds on which the police acted.

The BTC executive member, however, reaffirmed her faith in the judicial process, stating that she is confident the court will examine the facts fairly and deliver justice. Brahma said she believes Abul Sheikh will soon be cleared of the allegations and regain his freedom.

Her remarks come amid growing discussions surrounding the arrest and the circumstances leading to Sheikh’s detention.