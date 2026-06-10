Tamil Cinema Mourns As Legendary Filmmaker Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84

Guwahati: Veteran filmmaker P. Bharathiraja, one of the most influential figures in Tamil cinema, has passed away at the age of 84. The acclaimed director, producer and screenwriter passed away in Chennai on Wednesday, 10th June, due to age-related health complications, his family confirmed.

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Bharathiraja is widely credited with revolutionising Tamil cinema by taking filmmaking beyond studio sets and into authentic rural landscapes. His realistic storytelling and distinctive visual style transformed the industry and inspired generations of filmmakers.

Bharathiraja made his groundbreaking directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977, a film that ushered in a new era of realism in Tamil cinema. Throughout a career spanning several decades, he introduced fresh talent and played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous actors and technicians.

He left behind his wife, Chandraleela, and daughter, Janani.

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry and political spectrum following news of his death. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced that the state would accord full honours to the late filmmaker in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay, along with cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, also paid heartfelt tributes, remembering Bharathiraja as a visionary who changed the face of Tamil filmmaking.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Tamil cinema, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to influence storytellers for generations to come.