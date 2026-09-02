Zubeen Garg’s First Death Anniversary to Be Observed with Three-Day Programme

Guwahati: The first death anniversary of singer and musician Zubeen Garg will be observed with a three-day commemorative programme at Zubeen Kshetra, beginning 17th September.

The programme was announced by Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who said a series of events would be organised to honour the singer’s memory and commemorate his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

17th September will be observed as ‘Zubeen Divas’, with people from across Assam expected to participate in the three-day programme. The observance will include prayers, cultural programmes and religious rituals dedicated to the singer.

On the first prayers will be offered in memory of Garg, focusing on remembering his life and seeking peace for his soul. Several cultural programmes will also be held during the event, reflecting Garg’s deep connection with Assam’s cultural landscape and his enduring influence on generations of music lovers.

On the third day, a ‘Bhagawat Naam Kirtan ’ ritual will be conducted, with prayers offered for the peace of Garg’s soul.