Cyclone Remal alert: Kamrup Metropolitan DC orders all departments to take precautions

Guwahati: The Disaster Management Branch of the Kamrup Metropolitan DC office has ordered all the Response Agencies, Line Departments and Revenue Circle Officers to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any possible untoward incident arising from Cyclone Remal which has hit the coastal areas of West b Bengal and Bangladesh.

The order mentioned the GC, APDCL, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, DFO (T), PWD Roads, AH & Vety. Dept, WR Dept etc, of the district are to keep their teams in alert mode for immediate response as well as continuity of essential services. IWT and Revenue Circle Officers have been ordered to keep an eye on the Brahmaputra while the Fishery Dept, is to take necessary action for a mass alert dissemination drive and DIPRO Kamrup Metropolitan will disseminate the alert of the cycle as and when required. A strict vigil will also be kept on the fishermen in riverine areas.

The Circle Officers with the help of the local police station will keep an eye on possible landslide incidents in the landslide vulnerable areas. All Revenue Circle Officers were asked to convene the Circle level task force meeting immediately and ensure adequate preparedness of all the line departments under its jurisdiction for effective response as and when required. Orders were also given to activate the Gaon Pradhan, Aapda Mitra Volunteers, and Pratirodhi Bandhu volunteers for disseminate the alert of the Cyclonic Storm among the public and immediate response during any eventuality.

Revenue Circle Officers will also identify relief camps required and keep ready the same for immediate sheltering of the affected people. The concern line departments will assist the Revenue Circle Officers for Relief Camp Management if situation demands. DTO, Kamrup Metropolitan will look after the matter related to the requirement of any recovery van, excavator, crane and other resources etc. and keep tree-cutting teams in their disposal at readiness for clearing of uprooted trees etc. due to the storm. NDRF and SDRF were ordered to be in readiness for any eventuality as teams will be requisitioned accordingly as per requirement.

