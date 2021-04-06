BJP files FIR against Congress for 'violating' ECI guidelines

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has filed an FIR (First Information Report) at the Dispur Police Station against the Congress for allegedly violating the media coverage guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of the polls.

The Saffron party has alleged that the Congress is indulging in 'nefarious' promotions on social media even within the prohibited period of 48 hours before polling. It alleged that the Congress is sponsoring advertisements promoting their '5 Guarantees' campaign on platforms like Facebook violating Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951.

"They are running these sponsored posts on Facebook from both their official page and 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' official page. We strongly condemn this unparliamentary, unethical and criminal breach of democracy and law. We request you to take strong action immediately to negate the conspiracy of the Indian National Congress to unfairly influence the voters before the third phase of the Assembly elections," stated the BJP in the FIR.

