Bollywood Glam Meets Cricket Fever: B-Town Stars Light Up MI vs KKR Clash!

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been going on in full swing, with players putting their best foot forward and keeping cricket fever alive across the country.

And just like every year, the Indian Premier League continues to witness a strong dose of Bollywood glamour and star-studded presence. On Sunday, a slew of stars stepped out in Mumbai to watch Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match at the famous Wankhede Stadium.

'Dhurandhar' fame Sara Arjun was spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians from the stands. While exiting the venue, she was papped with actor Ishaan Khatter.

'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan, too, cheered for Mumbai paltan from the stands.

Lending support to KKR squad, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the match with her BFFs Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. She was also joined by her cousin Alia Chhiba.

The girls were dressed in KKR jersey.

Recapping the match, Mumbai chased down a formidable target of 221 to defeat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026. The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), played a fantastic knock as they registered their biggest run-chase in IPL history and also won their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL.Kartik Tyagi (1/43 in 4 overs), Sunil Narine (1/30 in 3 overs) and Vaibhav Arora (1/52 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers for KKR. (ANI)

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