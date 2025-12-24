Enrique Iglesias welcomes 4th child with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias, 50, and his long-time girlfriend, former tennis star Anna Kournikova, 44, have welcomed a new member to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child, who was born on December 17. The joyful news was revealed through a social media post.

On December 22, Kournikova took to Instagram to share a photo of the newborn. Resting in a stroller, the infant’s face was partially visible. The post was captioned, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.” Iglesias and Kournikova have not revealed the baby’s name or gender yet.

After the arrival of their newborn, the couple is now parents to their four children: 8-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, along with their 5-year-old daughter Mary. The couple mostly keeps their life private and only shares select glimpses.

As per an August report by PEOPLE, a source revealed that the duo was “thrilled” to be welcoming another child. It also stated that Iglesias has slowed down on touring in the last few years to spend more time with his family. (Agencies)

