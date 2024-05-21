‘Kangana should apologise for her remarks against Dalai Lama’:Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Mandi: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh claimed that the protests against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut took place because of her “controversial” post against Dalai Lama and asked the actor to give an “unconditional apology” for her alleged remarks.

This comes hours after Kangana Ranaut and the BJP convoy faced backlash during their visit to Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, with some people showing black flags and shouting slogans against her.

Notably, the BJP has alleged that Congress workers were behind the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Vikramaditya Singh said, “As of now, I don’t have much knowledge about it (protests). When I visited Kaza, I heard that her (Kangana Ranaut’s) controversial remarks against spiritual guru His Holiness Dalai Lama have hurt the sentiments of the people. I think because of such sentiments only, this (protest) happened. This is unfortunate if it has happened and Kangana Ranaut should give an unconditional apology to Dalai Lama.”

The matter pertains to a post made by Kangana Ranaut on social media platform X last year. She allegedly posted a morphed picture of Dalai Lama with US President Joe Biden. This created an uproar, forcing Ranaut to apologise later.

Vikramaditya Singh further exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government with a huge majority and BJP won’t be able to cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is clear that BJP has been wiped out from South India, will be reduced to half in North India. In any case, BJP will not be able to cross the mark of 200 seats,” the Congress leader said.

“The INDIA bloc will form a strong government at the centre and fulfill the promises we made to the people. We will register a strong performance in all four Lok Sabha Parliamentary seats and six Assembly seats,” he added.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut and Vikramaditya Singh are pitted against each other from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s family. The seat is currently held by late leader’s wife Pratibha Singh.

Earlier, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress party of stopping BJP’s convoy and pelting stones on it in Kaza.

“Today we went to Kaza, a town in Lahaul Spiti. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi was also with me. It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. District administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident,” the Himachal LoP said. (IANS)

