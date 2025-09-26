MHA cancels FCRA registration certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO with immediate effect

Leh: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, cancelled the FCRA license of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) with immediate effect following the surfacing of glaring FCRA violations and clandestine transfer of funds by Wangchuk, Ministry officials said.

An order issued by the MHA said: “Whereas ‘Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), (herein after referred to as ‘the association’), was granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, (herein after referred to as “the Act”) with registration certificate to accept foreign contributions (hereinafter referred to as “the FC”) for undertaking cultural and educational programme.”

“And whereas, show cause notice dated August 20, 2025, was served to the association through speed post followed by mail dated September 10, 2025, to show cause as to why its FCRA registration certificate should not be cancelled in exercise of Section 14 of the Act 3. In response to the show cause notice dated August 20, 2025, the association made their submission with mail dated September 19, 2025,” the order said.

“Submission of the association has been examined and following violations have been established: “During FY 2021-22, Sonam Wangchuk has deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into the FCRA account of the association in violation of section 17 of the Act.”

“Reply of the association: The amount of Rs 3,35,000 was deposited in FCRA’s account as it was sale proceeds of the old bus procured on July 14, 2015, from the FCRA fund.”

“The sale proceeds for any asset which was procured from FCRA funds need to be deposited only in FCRA’s account as per the guidelines.”

“Finding of the Ministry: Reply of the association is not tenable. It is mentioned in Column 2(i)(a) of FC-4 for the Financial year 2021-22 that a sum of Rs 3,35,000 was received from Sonam Wangchuk as foreign donation. However, it is stated by the association in its clarification that this amount is sale proceeds of old bus procured from FCRA fund.”

“Although credit entry of this much amount is not found in FCRA account of the association. It seems that the amount has been received in cash in violation of Section 17 of the Act which is not properly disclosed by the association in its reply.”

“Further, an amount of Rs 3,35.000 has been intimated by the association in FC-4 as FC donation from Sonam Wangchuk. However, this transaction is not reflected in FCRA account in violation of Section 18 of the Act.”

“During FY 2020-21, local funds amounting to Rs 54,600 were deposited in the FCRA account of the association by three individual (Rs 18,200 each) in violations of Section 17 of the Act.”

“Reply of the association:- The amount of Rs 54,600 shown as a local fund (deposited by three different individuals of Rs 18,200 each), was received from volunteers towards their food and accommodation. However, this amount was mistakenly transferred into our FCRA account instead of the local account. Our website clearly specifies that Indian volunteers should transfer contributions to the local account and foreign volunteers to the FCRA account.” “Despite these instructions, the volunteers inadvertently sent to the wrong account.”

“Finding of the Ministry: - As admitted by the association, local fund were credited into FCRA account in violation of Section 17 of the Act.”

“As per information available in the AR for FY 2021-22, the association has received an amount of Rs 4,93,205 from a foreign donors as detailed below in violation of section 12(4)()() of the Act.” “Reply of the association:- We received Rs 4,93,205 from framstidjorden (Stockholm-based Swedish organisation) for educational programme for youths under the FE project for creating awareness among youth on issues such as migration, climate change, global warming, food security and sovereignty and organic farming through different workshops and trainings.”

“The funds were utilised strictly in line with the organisation’s objectives and for the specific purposes for which they were allocated. Hence, all these activities were educational and there was no violation.” (IANS)

