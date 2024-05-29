ABSU demands severe punishment to rapists and murderers of two minor tribal girls in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district

KOKRAJHAR: In a series of outrage in different parts of Assam, a protest rally against the gang rape of two minor tribal girls in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district and the subsequent murder of innocent youth Hiranmoy Khaklari was organized at Dudhnoi on Monday.

Organized by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), representatives from various organizations and local people participated in the protest rally. They shouted slogans demanding maximum punishment to rapists and murderers of innocent youth and trial in fast track court. The rally was taken part by the leaders of the ABSU, central and district committees along with leaders of various democratic organizations.

ABSU president Dipen Boro demanded that the arrested rapists Dhan Ali Talukdar, Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali and murderers of innocent youth Hiranmoy Khaklari, Shekbar Ali and Permina Begum be given highest punishment amounting to death by hanging till death.

The ABSU demanded that the case of gang rape and murder should be taken in Fast Track court. They also demanded grant of interim compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to the kin of Hiranmoy Khaklari and Rs 5 lakh each to rape victims.

