Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Third-phase polling of peaceful in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: Polling for the third and last phase Assembly elections in the three constituencies -Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West and Kokrajhar East - under Kokrajhar district was conducted peacefully with no report of untoward incident reported from any parts till the filing of this report. Overall 70 per cent polling was recorded till the filing of this report (5 pm).

Polling started at 7.30 am in the morning in 1,151 polling stations in the three constituencies. Men and women, both young and old, were seen coming out and standing in queue to exercise their democratic right since morning.

Senior Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader and minister Pramila Rani Brahma cast her vote at Kokrajhar Vidyapith School, former BTC chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary along with his family cast his vote at Debargaon constituency, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate for East constituency and former All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) general secretary Lawrence Islary cast his vote at Gaurang High School. They expressed confidence in their party candidate winning the election with majority votes.

The high-stake election, which was held amid thick security, decided the fate of 11 candidates in Gossaiagon constituency, seven (7) in Kokrajhar West and five (5) candidates in Kokrajhar East constituency.

The total number of voters in the district is 5, 61,452, out of which 1, 91,069 voters are in Gossaigaon, 1, 86,389 are in Kokrajhar West, and 1, 83,994 are in Kokrajhar East.

