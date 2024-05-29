Assam: Ban on consumption of liquor and drugs demanded in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of the All India Mohila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) on Monday initiated a protest near the Lakhimpur District Commissioner’s Office to demand the Government of Assam to stop the move taken to collect revenue by increasing in the number of liquor shops and total ban on the sale of liquor in the State.

In a statement, the organization said, “There are already 170 foreign liquor shops, 373 indigenous liquor shops and 923 beer bars, total 1466 wine shops in the State. Yet the Government of Assam has taken a fresh step to issue license for 203 wine shops. Moreover, the government has not hesitated to take this step to set a minimum target for the wine shops to sell 4,500 liters of liquor and 3,314 liters of beer per day in order to meet the target of collecting Rs. 4,500 crore annually from liquor sales. The consumption of alcohol and drugs in the society degrades the common people, especially the students and youth.”

By initiating the protest programme, the Lakhimpur district unit of the AIMSS submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur demanding an alternative way for revenue collection and a complete ban on the consumption of liquor and drugs in the State.

