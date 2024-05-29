Assam: Illegal activities busted in Lakhimpur district

Tezpur: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Jamuguri Police Station, led by DSP Debasish Kayastha, along with SI Dinesh Deka, SI Nihar Changmai, conducted a raid in the Dhalaibil area. According to information, a person was carrying a fake gold boat from Bangalmara in Lakhimpur district and was attempting to sell it in the Dhalaibil area. The team searched the house of Ashik Alom based on the location provided by the cyber cell. During the search, the team recovered a suspected fake gold boat and seized a vehicle with registration number AS07U 8233. Three individuals were apprehended during the operation. They were identified as Rosidul Islam (20), son of Babul Ahmed, Billal Hussain (25), son of the late Hozor Ali and Motibur Rahman (32), son of Ahmod Ali. All three are residents of Balitika village, Doluhat, under Laluk police station in Lakhimpur district.

Talking to media, Additional SP (Crime) said, “In another operation against suspected NDPS substances, Sonitpur police conducted a successful raid. Acting on information from a source, authorities learned that Babul Ali (25), son of the late Karim Ali and a resident of Bhoroli Chapori under Jamuguri Police Station in Sonitpur district, was attempting to smuggle suspected NDPS substances from Nagaon to Arunachal Pradesh.”

A team from Jamuguri Police Station, led by DSP Debasish Kayastha, along with other staff, swiftly moved to the Choukighat area and apprehended the accused. Upon searching his bag, the police recovered one soap case and 20 small containers filled with suspected heroin, with a net weight of 36 grams (including containers), as well as 35 grams of suspected ganja. The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of Barun Purkayastha Superintendent of Police Sonitpur.

